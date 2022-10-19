Crickhowell girls’ team dominates
It was a highly successful weekend at the Welsh Schools Ski Championships for Crickhowell High School skiers as they won the Welsh Secondary Schools Championships in a very windy Llangrannog, West Wales.
Crickhowell High School’s girls delivered a superb team performance as they retained their gold medal position, winning the coveted Welsh Schools “Ski” for the third time in a row.
The five girl squad consisted of newcomer Tilly Phillips age 11, sister Evie-Mae Phillips age 14, twins Erin and Manon Higgins from Crickhowell age 15 and 16 year old captain, Saskia Henry-Davies from Bwlch. The Crickhowell girls dominated the competition, with three of their skiers in the top four overall.
Erin Higgins, who has recently been admitted to the Welsh Elite Ski Team and who is currently Welsh overall female champion, won the competition outright as well as taking gold for Under 16.
Twin Manon took silver for Under 16, with Saskia Henry-Davies coming third overall and taking silver for Under 18. Both Manon and Saskia are members of the Welsh Ski Team. The Phillips sisters didn’t put a foot wrong and their racing skills continue to develop rapidly.
This great performance by Crickhowell High School Girls’ Team puts them in a good position for the British Schools’ Championships in Stoke on 27th November, when the top 25 secondary school teams in Britain battle it out. Last year, Crickhowell became the first Welsh school to win the British Trophy in 35 years and they will hope to repeat their success in 2022.
Crickhowell High School Ski Team trains with Pontypool Ski Racing and thanks go to the excellent coaches, Adam and Ryan Bloom, for their work in developing these skiers.
