Creative group awarded £500 by the town council to buy new equipment
Monmouth Town Council has given £500 to a creative craft group in Wyeshem to purchase new equipment for the members of their group.
Make Monmouth is a group which aims to get people out of their garages where they might feel isolated and into a shared space where they can spend their time doing anything from creating robots to painting their furniture.
After securing a space in Wyeshem Woodland Stores earlier this year, the group applied for funding from Monmouth Town Council, which has now been successful.
Make Monmouth has used this money to purchase a 3D printer to keep in their space.
In the future, they hope to run workshops teaching their members how to use the 3D printer.
Co-founder Dan Perrett said: “We believe that 3D printers are the ultimate in the localisation of manufacturing, enabling people to create things in their garages or spaces like Make Monmouth that previously would have required thousands of pounds worth of dedicated tooling and large factories.
“These funds have allowed us to purchase not just the 3D printer, but also a secure storage cupboard along with a number of commonly used tools for the space so we can give people access to tools and items they might not have at home.”
Before funding from the council, they purchased smaller tools such as soldering irons, screwdrivers and different crafting tools after a successful crowd-funded campaign, including a generous donation from a local company, DPS Designs.
Make Monmouth meet twice a month at 8pm in Woodland Stores, Wyeshem.
The first Thursday of each month is an open night where anybody is welcome to go along and chat with other members.
If you want to know more, about, Make Monmouth you can email the team via [email protected], visit their website at www.makemonmouth.co.uk or come along to the next open evening on Thursday, September 1.
