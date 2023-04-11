Hosted by the Spirit of Monmouth Running Club, the Kymin Dash features a challenging seven-mile course that begins in Monmouth, ascends to the top of the Kymin, and concludes with a scenic loop through the Wye Valley. This year, organisers expect up to 350 participants, with reduced entry fees of £9 for affiliated and £11 for unaffiliated runners. Register now at www.fabian4.co.uk and receive a race memento upon completion.