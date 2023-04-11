The countdown is on for the 9th annual Kymin Dash, with just one week left to secure a spot in this popular and picturesque race. Scheduled for Sunday, 16th April 2023, at 11 am, the event promises excitement for both runners and spectators alike.
Hosted by the Spirit of Monmouth Running Club, the Kymin Dash features a challenging seven-mile course that begins in Monmouth, ascends to the top of the Kymin, and concludes with a scenic loop through the Wye Valley. This year, organisers expect up to 350 participants, with reduced entry fees of £9 for affiliated and £11 for unaffiliated runners. Register now at www.fabian4.co.uk and receive a race memento upon completion.
Spectators are encouraged to come out and support the runners, as well as enjoy the stunning views from the top of the Kymin. Entertainment will be provided by pianist Rod Wyatt, and mobile barista Van-Goffi will be on-site selling refreshments and coffee.
The Ted Senior Foundation, a charity focused on promoting good mental health and preventing suicide, has been chosen as this year’s official charity partner. All profits from the Kymin Dash will support the foundation’s vital work.
The Spirit of Monmouth extends its gratitude to sponsors (including A-Plan Insurance, Emma’s Country Cakes, Walford Timber, and Ludus Gym) and supporters for their contributions to the event.
Local residents should be aware of temporary road closures on the day of the race. The Kymin and Hadnock Road will be closed around 10:30 am, with traffic control on Staunton Road and a 30mph speed limit on Hadnock Road. Residents and businesses will receive a letter detailing these arrangements.