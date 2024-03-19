MP David Davies told the Chronicle: “I have spoken at length with Raglan Dairy and there is obviously a great deal of disappointment. The council should be doing more to support local farmers, not turning their back on them. Dairy farmers are already suffering in Monmouthshire because of the failure of the Welsh Government to tackle bovine TB and we need to be doing everything we can to help the industry and our farming community at the moment. I will be writing to ask the council for a full explanation.”