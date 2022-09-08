Cllr Wilde said “It has been an interesting experience, traversing routes around the town so many of us take for granted as being easily accessible. To sit and view the front of a shop and realise that you can’t go in due to there being a step or display or furniture in the way, or having to travel so much further along a pavement just to find a dropped kerb in order to cross a road; to find that when trying to cross a road you can’t see if it is clear to do so because of vehicles being parked in places that block lines of sight; all of this has made me far more aware of the daily struggles faced by those in our community who rely upon these wonderful scooters from Shopmobility to be able to access shops and services around the town centre.”