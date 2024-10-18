FEARS that the opening of a new private crematorium near Newport could affect the income from Gwent Crematorium have been raised by a senior Blaenau Gwent councillor.
Gwent Crematorium serves the local authorities of Monmouthshire , Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen, Caerphilly and Newport and is run on their behalf by Newport City Council.
The challenge posed by the opening of two new crematoria at Newport and Blackwood was raised by cabinet member for regeneration Cllr John Morgan as the cabinet discussed the revenue budget performance during the period covering April to the end of June.
“Over the last year or so a number of private crematoria have been opened…Is that having any effect on the number of bookings in Croesyceiliog?” he asked
Director of regeneration and property Ellie Fry said while the new facilities had been identified as a risk, she didn’t have booking data available, but would investigation the issue.
The Greater Gwent Cremation Joint Committee meets every three months or so and reports to councillors representing all five authorities.
Data which was presented to councillors in September show the number of cremations held at the facility this year up to the end of August with 69 more cremations booked than for the same period in 2023.
Despite the increase numbers of cremations have seen a downward trend during the last decade with the number calling from 2,948 in 2016 to 1,225 in 2023.
Reports on the crematorium are supposed to go to Blaenau Gwent’s Partnerships committee which now plans to review all the relevant documents and accounts for the crematorium.
Also, a “link” officer from Blaenau Gwent is expected to liaise and hold regular meetings with Newport Council about the crematorium.
These changes to strengthen the relationship between Blaenau Gwent and the crematorium were agreed by all councillors a year ago – and follows a review by the council of how it scrutinises companies and organisations it has a stake in.
The review follows a damning report by Audit Wales in 2022 which highlighted “deficiencies” in the governance and oversight of the council’s arm’s length company, Silent Valley Waste Services.