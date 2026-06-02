Cllr Brocklesby said since the request ahead of the March 2025 budget meeting there had been no further contact between Cllr Riley and the whip, Cllr Garrett, and said: “As a group, and as Welsh Labour, we do expect councillors to turn up on key votes and when there are reasons they can’t do that, and we’ve had more than one occasions with councillors with serious illness or dealing with serious illnesses within family, we find ways to deal with it and will continue to do so.”