A COUNCILLOR has called his local authority to ensure that older people know what benefits they are entitled to claim.
This follows the decision by the Labour UK Government to means test pensioners for winter fuel allowance.
The plea came at a special meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council on Thursday, October 24 when councillors considered the self-assessment document which explains how a council is performing against its own set of goals.
Independent member Cllr John Hill said: “The (UK) Government has decided to take away the winter fuel allowance from older people.”
“Whether you think that’s right or wrong, there are some that can and some that can’t afford it.
“My worry is the people in the middle and particularly the proud people that don’t ask for anything and have worked all their lives and contributed to the system.
“There are some of those that should be getting pension credit but are not claiming it.
“What is the council doing to find these people.
“How are we guiding them to claim pension credits.”
He was assured that the council’s cost of living crisis work group would be working to identify people entitled to the benefit with staff at community hubs and libraries have already been passing on information to people in a bid to help them to understand their benefit entitlements.