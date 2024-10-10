Blaenau Gwent council is set to fall short of hitting the the 70 per cent recycling target set by the Welsh Government
A meeting of the authority’s Governance and Audit committee went through the council’s draft annual performance self-assessment for 2023/2024 which shows that between April and June last year the council met the recycling target, with 70.11 per cent – but this dropped off to 66.99 per cent, 61.91 per cent and 65.42 per cent over the following quarters.
The self assessment says that the council’s annual recycling rate has dropped from 66.78 per cent in 2022/2023 to 66.18 per cent for 2023/2024 – although it states that this figure has not been verified yet by Welsh Government environment body, Natural Resources Wales.
Lay member, Martin Veale said: “If we don’t meet the target there’s potentially a fine to come.
“I wonder whether there are any current stats to indicate whether we are likely to meet the target or not.”
Director of regeneration and community services, Ellie Fry said: “We’re pretty certain we’re unlikely to hit 70 per cent at the moment.”
Neighbourhood services manager Matthew Stent said that will be bringing a report on last year’s recycling performance to the Place scrutiny committee which meets later this month.
Mr Stent said: “Indications for this year is that we’re just shy of that 70 per cent for quarters one and two.”
He said that there had been an improvement on last year’s figures but warned the council usually saw a “dip” in recycling between October and the end of December.
“Along with a lot of other local authorities we are unlikely to achieve 70 per cent this year,” he said, adding that the council is already drafting it’s recycling strategy for next year.
Mr Stent said: “That document will set out what actions and decisions need to be made in order for us to take those next steps.”
It is expected Welsh Government will start fining local authorities, £200 for every tonne under the 70 per cent target from this year onwards.