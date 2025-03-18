Osbaston County Cllr Jane Lucas has called for urgent action regarding the continued closure of the Inglis/Vauxhall footbridge. Monmouthshire County Council (MCC) has asked Monmouth Town Council (MTC) to consult on the issue, as over six months have passed without a solution from the Ministry of Defence (MoD). MCC now needs to approach the Welsh Office for further closure approval as the allowed footpath closure 6 month period is up. .