Osbaston County Cllr Jane Lucas has called for urgent action regarding the continued closure of the Inglis/Vauxhall footbridge. Monmouthshire County Council (MCC) has asked Monmouth Town Council (MTC) to consult on the issue, as over six months have passed without a solution from the Ministry of Defence (MoD). MCC now needs to approach the Welsh Office for further closure approval as the allowed footpath closure 6 month period is up. .
MTC are holding an emergency full council meeting this Thursday at Rockfield Park at 7pm to consider MCC’s proposed application to extend the footpath closure for Inglis Bridge and to agree a response to the consultation to be submitted by 21st March 2025.
The MCC Rights of Way Officer needs a response by the end of the week.