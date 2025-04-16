MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council has pledged to tackle anti-social off-roading in the countryside writes Jessica Evans.
The council’s community team is working with residents and Gwent Police to identify where illegal off roading takes place and develop a plan to address the issue.
County councillor Angela Sandles, the Labour cabinet member responsible, had been asked how many cases of anti-social behaviour including off-roading had been reported to the council.
Cllr Sandles said: “In Monmouthshire during the 2024-2025 financial year, 1,233 anti-social-behaviour incidents were recorded, representing a slight decrease of 11 compared to the previous year.
“The anti-social-behaviour figures included 20 calls related to off road bikes, primarily concentrated in north Monmouthshire.”
The councillor also explained there are areas where off-roading is allowed: “There are a number of green lanes or byways open to all traffic, known by the acronym BOAT, across rural areas of Monmouthshire, which allow road legal vehicles including off-road motorcycles. Some riders, do unfortunately, stray into prohibited areas.”
She had been asked for the figures by Conservative councillor for Llanfoist and Govilon Tomos Davies.
He said: “I’ve received a number of correspondents from concerned residents who’ve been directly impacted by the often thoughtless and intimidating behaviour of some of these off-road vehicles, who’ve caused a lot of understandable anguish for those residents, particularly in upper Llanellen”
Councillor Sandles and Councillor Davies agreed to meet in Llanellen with local residents, to explore what additional resource can be found through partnerships with the Gwent police and the council.
Cllr Sandles sai the community safety team received additional Home Office funding in the past year which was used for security “to bolster police patrols” and extra youth outreach work.