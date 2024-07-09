The Council is part of a pilot scheme to provide one-to-one swimming lessons for neuro-divergent and visually impaired primary school children. Already popular at Caldicot Leisure centre, it is being rolled out to Abergavenny Leisure Centre. The scheme is a first for the council and Level Water. The team is doing a fantastic job, and one of the local instructors, Jodie Hunt, has been nominated for Level Water’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ award. Any child who would like to access the scheme can sign up on the Level Water website.