Mary Ann Brocklesby, leader of Monmouthshire County Council, her daughter, Rosa, and Carly Rogers, the PA to the council’s chief executive together swam more than eleven miles (18km) for charity last weekend. The trio took part in an estuary swim - the Bantham Swoosh - an annual world-class swim in the Avon (Aune) Devon river estuary, each managing the six kilometre course.
They were raising money for Level Water, a charity which uses the power of water to help disabled children. So far they have raised well over £1,700 to provide one to one swimming lessons for disabled children.
“It was a thrill to take part, even if I did need resuscitating with copious amounts of hot chocolate after the swim,” said Mary Ann, who had a hip replacement last year and signed up for the event as a way of celebration. “It’s further than I have swam before”.
“It wasn’t easy for me either, but a very happy and joyful event” said Carly, who is also the co-ordinator of mental health swims at Keeper’s Pond, near Abergavenny.
The Council is part of a pilot scheme to provide one-to-one swimming lessons for neuro-divergent and visually impaired primary school children. Already popular at Caldicot Leisure centre, it is being rolled out to Abergavenny Leisure Centre. The scheme is a first for the council and Level Water. The team is doing a fantastic job, and one of the local instructors, Jodie Hunt, has been nominated for Level Water’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ award. Any child who would like to access the scheme can sign up on the Level Water website.
The three swimmers were back at work today, quietly planning their next move as water babes!
To support the initiative, readers can donate to Level Water through a Just Giving page: Fundraising for Level Water.