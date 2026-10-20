Two former Labour councillors in Monmouthshire have teamed up to start a Plaid Cymru group, as one defects straight from their former party.
It is the first time Plaid Cymru has held a seat in County Hall in over a decade. The party that now runs the Welsh Government hasn’t won a seat here in any of the local elections since 2008.
Cllrs Sue Riley and Rachel Garrick, who represent Bulwark and Thornwell and Caldicot Castle respectively, have said the direction of their new party better represent the the values of their old one.
“To the Labour voters and members who have stood by me, I want to say this: I believe your values are better represented in Plaid Cymru,” Cllr Riley said.
“Working with a new and dynamic Plaid Cymru Government in Cardiff Bay gives us the opportunity to achieve real change here in Monmouthshire, and that is what I want to help deliver.”
“I became a Councillor to stand up for the people of Monmouthshire, especially those who are less able to stand up for themselves. I believe local democracy should be built on integrity, honesty and decency, and that those principles should guide every decision we make in the service of our communities.”
“Over time, I became increasingly concerned about some of the decisions being made, particularly where they affected people who need support most. Decisions around home-to-school transport and domiciliary care made me question whether Labour was still living up to the values that brought me into local politics.
“Those concerns have ultimately led me to the decision to leave the Labour Party and join Plaid Cymru. At a time when we need decency and integrity in our politics, in Monmouthshire and across Wales, I am confident that those values are alive and well in Plaid Cymru.”
Cllr Riley left the Labour group earlier this year to sit as an independent, accusing her group of internal bullying and complaining that the party had not addressed her concerns.
Meanwhile, Cllr Garrick makes the switch straight from Labour. She has publicly stated she supports the campaign for Welsh independence, and that her former party could not provide equality of devolution for Wales.
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“I could not with good conscience continue to stay in a party which has not managed to provide equality of devolution to Wales and appears unwilling to move towards an equitable position for our country,” she said.
“I know there are many within my former party who hold similar beliefs, some of whom have been good friends over the years and I am sure that they will understand my position. I am now looking forward to helping Plaid build a future for Wales."
Cllr Garrick’s defection now leaves the ruling Labour and Green coalition in a precarious position. Labour already runs a minority administration with Green councillor, Ian Chandler. But they now have less councillors (18) than the Conservatives, with 19 councillors. This means it is now much easier for the opposition to block any proposals made by the Cabinet.
The Labour Party had instructed its councils to end any power sharing agreement with the Greens over the passing of the ‘zionism is racism’ motion at conference. However, Labour councillors in Monmouthshire have agreed to continue working with the party. Cllr Chandler declined to comment on the defections, but confirmed he would continue working with Labour in County Hall.
Conservative Leader in Monmouthshire, Cllr Richard John, didn’t confirm whether he would attempt to oust Labour again, but maintained his group was ready to take power when the time was right.
“Councillors continue to desert the local Labour Party, which has been beset by infighting and allegations of bullying,” he said.
“Monmouthshire County Council has been in decline under Labour. Council tax has gone up by 35% in just four years, while complaints about potholes have quadrupled, schools have been plunged into deficits totalling £9million and major infrastructure projects cancelled.”
“Monmouthshire needs new Conservative leadership to grow the economy, keep taxes down, invest in frontline services and fix our roads. Only the local Conservatives can get Labour out and stop Reform.”
The Council Leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, expressed her disappointment at a third councillor leaving her group in six months. She believes the coalition has done well in managing limited resources and vows to protect her leadership.
"I am sorry to see a councillor leave our team and wish her well,” Cllr Brocklesby said.
“The Labour-led coalition is an able and talented team and we have been successful in managing the complex task of getting the very best out of limited resources. One of our strengths is the way we work with others, liaising, co-operating and sharing for the benefit of all those who rely on our services: it is Monmouthshire United."
“In that sense nothing will change - and in these fluid times it is important that we keep leading from the front."
Plaid Cymru Senedd Members for Sir Fynwy Torfaen, Matthew Jones and Donna Cushing, both said they were pleased to welcome Cllrs Riley and Garrick to the Party.
Cllr James George, who sits on Abergavenny Town Council, said the latest development was evidence local people are looking for an alternative with a commitment to local communities.
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