Monmouthshire County Council looking at ways of ensuring its Home to School Transport Policy remains a financially sustainable transportation model for the future and is asking for feedback from users and residents.
Until 23 August, anyone interested can provide feedback on three options being considered as part of the process to update the Home to School Transport Policy.
If agreed, the changes will be implemented from September 2025.
The council's current policy exceeds the statutory requirements, so they are looking to align provision closer to legislative duties.
With the cost of providing home to school transport services increasing annually, Monmouthshire County Council must consider whether to continue exceeding the national statutory requirements.
There is a statutory duty to provide free home to school transport for eligible pupils. Local Authorities can also provide additional transport arrangements known as discretionary arrangements. The council now needs to consider whether it can continue to afford providing discretionary transport.
The council seeks users' and residents' feedback on three options.
Removal of transport for all learners who have a safe walking route and live within the statutory distances of two miles of their nearest suitable primary school (4-11 years old).
Removal of transport for all learners who have a safe walking route and live within the statutory distances of three miles of their nearest suitable secondary school (11-16 years old).
In instances where the council is unable to secure an external operator, or if it is the best financial option, parents will be offered a personal transport budget to transport their children to and from school. This proposal will apply to all, including Additional Learning Needs learners.
Monmouthshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Education, Cllr Martyn Groucutt, said: "Annually, we are seeing the cost of the service increase, and due to the financial outlook for future years, we need to consider how we operate our service. I urge everyone who may be affected to take part in the consultation.
“We look forward to receiving your feedback."
To take part in the survey and to find out more about the three options, visit: https://bit.ly/HometoSchoolConsultation