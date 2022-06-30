Council agrees to £150 payments to help with cost of living crisis

HUNDREDS of vunerable people across Monmouth are to receive £150 to help with the cost of living crisis.

The offer was agreed by members of Monmouthshire County Council at their full councill meeting on June 29.

At the meeting it was agreed that nearly two thousand of the county’s hardest-hit households in Monmouthshire will receive a £150 boost from a Welsh government funded emergency relief package.

It will see just under £500,000 distributed to support the most vulnerable in the county.

The funding will target groups such as care leavers, disabled people, and households in receipt of free school meals, amongst others.

Just over £100,000 is also going to a special allowance to help those on low incomes or in financial difficulty so that they can stay in their accommodation rather than becoming homeless.

There is also funding for support workers at two fantastic local charities - MIND and Citizens Advice – who will provide debt advice and support to families.

Schools will benefit from a hard-ship fund to allocate to struggling families and fuel vouchers will also be distributed.

Monmouthshire County Council Leader, Cllr. Mary Ann Brocklesby, pictured above, said: “I am pleased that the cabinet have agreed to allocate this funding to those most in need.

‘’It is at the heart of our priorities, supporting those most in need in our towns and villages.

‘‘We are grateful to the Welsh government for this grant.”

Cllr Catherine Fookes, cabinet member for equalities and engagement, added: “We have carefully identified those people who most need our help right now.

‘’But we have also focussed on the longer term by funding support workers who will be able to help local people day in and day out with debt advice or housing advice.

‘‘The Cost of Living Crisis is truly upon us and it is our priority to support those in Monmouthshire who are already vulnerable.”

As with the current council tax scheme, where the council holds bank details for people in identified categories it will automatically issue the £150 payments.

Where the details are not held, the council will make contact with eligible households.