Conversations at the Chapel to host award-winning author
The popular Conversations at the Chapel returns tonight (Wednesday September 7) with Welsh author Richard King, speaking about his recently published book on the history of Wales.
Richard will be speaking with curator Alastair Laurence at the Chapel on Monk Street from 7.30pm, on his book Brittle With Relics, a landmark history of the people of Wales during a period of great national change.
An award-winning author, Richard has previously won the Sunday Times Music Book of the Year for his book How Soon Is Now? (2012), and Evening Standard Book of the Year for The Lark Ascending, which he published in 2019.
His writing has appeared in The Guardian, The Observer, Vice, Caught By The River and numerous other publications.
Before his career as an author King worked in the independent music business, co-founding the record label Planet Records in Bristol at the age of twenty-two.
King has also regularly worked as a curator, programming and producing events at the Barbican Centre, London, the Cultural Olympiad, London 2012, the Hay Festival, Green Man Festival, where he curated the Babbling Tongues stage for five years and the International Festival of Apathy, Bristol.
Richard was born into a bilingual family in South Wales and for the last twenty years has lived in the rural county of Powys, in mid-Wales.
Conversations at the Chapel is a monthly discussion held in Abergavenny by film-maker Alastair Laurence who curates these series of talks. In recent years he has made films on John Betjeman, Philip Larkin and TS Eliot.
Tickets for the event cost £10 and are available at the Art House and Chapel with booking essential. For more information on the event, please visit their website https://artshopandgallery.co.uk/
