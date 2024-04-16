Speakers covered a variety of themes, from visitor survey results and enhancements made to the area in recent months, to the ways in which we can use significant dates and national park USPs to attract visitors to the area. They emphasised the importance of co-operation among the stakeholding entities and businesses within the tourism industry to enhance the visitor experience and promote positive messages. Discussions revolved around fostering partnerships, sharing resources, and implementing sustainable practices to preserve the natural beauty of Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) and its surrounding areas.