The Brecon Beacons Tourism and Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) National Park Conference, held on Tuesday 9 April, at The Angel Hotel in Abergavenny, brought together around 100 key stakeholders in the area’s tourism to discuss collaboration, visitor engagement and sustainability initiatives.
Hosted by Gareth Jones, Director of Planning and Place Bannau Brycheiniog National Park , the conference featured a variety of keynote speakers, including Colin Evans, Chair of Brecon Beacons Tourism (BBT), Julie Bell, Executive Director of BBT, , Clare Dwight (Visit Wales), David Morgan (The Canal and River Trust), Helen Roderick, Nia Thomas and Jo Maurice (Bannau Brycheiniog National Park)
Speakers covered a variety of themes, from visitor survey results and enhancements made to the area in recent months, to the ways in which we can use significant dates and national park USPs to attract visitors to the area. They emphasised the importance of co-operation among the stakeholding entities and businesses within the tourism industry to enhance the visitor experience and promote positive messages. Discussions revolved around fostering partnerships, sharing resources, and implementing sustainable practices to preserve the natural beauty of Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) and its surrounding areas.
"Ahead of a challenging new season for tourism in the area, we’re thrilled with the engagement of so many people at this year's conference," said Julie Bell. "It's inspiring to see representatives from different sectors come together to work through how we effectively promote our region, while ensuring its long-term sustainability."
Themes of collaboration, positivity, and sustainability resonated throughout the event, with participants exchanging ideas and best practices to create memorable experiences for visitors, while safeguarding the environment.
The conference concluded with a renewed commitment from attendees to continue working together towards common goals, leveraging the unique attractions of Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, to drive responsible tourism and economic growth.
Brecon Beacons Tourism (BBT) is the official tourism organization for the Brecon Beacons and surrounding areas, dedicated to promoting the region as a premier destination for visitors. Working in collaboration with local businesses, communities, and authorities, BBT strives to enhance the visitor experience while preserving the natural and cultural heritage of the area.