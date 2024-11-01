Abergavenny Rotary Club
Following last year’s successful campaign when over 100 coats were collected locally, Abergavenny Rotary Club is again participating in a campaign run by Rotary Clubs across the country to collect coats for distribution to charities helping people in crisis including the elderly, homeless, refugees and women and children’s refuges.
To this end they have arranged a number of collection points in Abergavenny where people can drop off their unwanted coats which are then transferred to a regional centre where volunteers sort them into categories, ensure that they are clean and the pockets empty.
They are looking for adult’s and children’s weather resistant outer coats rather than light jackets, but will also be happy to receive gilets, puffas or similar garments suitable for layering. All clothing should be in reasonable wearable condition.
The collection points in Abergavenny are situated at-
Park Street Community Centre
The One Stop shop in the Town Hall
The Methodist Church on Castle Street
Taylor & Co. Estate Agents 24 Lion Street
The collection points will remain open until Saturday 30th November.
Further details from and all enquiries to Rotary Club members Julie Miles (07855 113585) and Keith Spencer (07970 437949)
Abergavenny and District Civic Society
Abergavenny and District Civic Society has an interest in promoting Public Art in our town and has already commissioned three of the murals in Bailey Park. We are looking for others who may be interested in developing a partnership to create a strategy for Public Art in Abergavenny.
We would welcome input from creative people such as artists, sculptors, photographers, as well as from other voluntary groups, the Town Council and members of the local business community.
We hope to identify a number of projects to enhance our town for residents and visitors. This could be an exciting opportunity to work alongside the proposed Place Plan for Abergavenny Town Centre.
Llantilio Crossenny WI
The October meeting of Llantilio Crossenny WI on Cyber Security was postponed at short notice by Gwent Police. Our dear friend Keiko stepped up to the breach and skilfully slotted in to give a demonstration on origami writes Sheryl Westoby.
The word origami comes from “ori” meaning folding and “kami” meaning paper.
Our previous attempts in this wonderful art , have resulted in boxes, pencil holders and Christmas stars, to name but a few! Now Keiko was to test our ability to tackle a more complicated autumn leaf design. They emerged beautifully bright and colourful resembling the gorgeous autumnal displays we have been experiencing of late!
Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the session and our thanks go to Keiko for leading the ‘competence’ task which we all passed!!
Three new members were welcomed to the meeting that evening. Everyone is welcome to join our lively group so please join us on Wednesday, November 13 when we next meet at The Red Hart , Llanvapley (whilst building work continues at the pavilion).
Come along for 7pm and enjoy a presentation from Clive Morgan on his “European Heritage“ escapades. He has been providing tours for local people for many decades and has lots of fun experiences to retell.