A Crickhowell-based photographer is collaborating with the North Gwent Cardiac Rehabilitation and Aftercare Charity to launch a new photo calendar competition.
The competition is free to enter with children and adults welcome to enter.
The charity works closely with the NHS to provide classes and aftercare for people who have received cardiac treatment in the region but does not receive any public funding.
2026 Calendar sales will go towards raising funds for the charity to continue providing rehab services to people with cardiovascular conditions.
A spokesperson said the charity subsidises classes across North Gwent.
“Proceeds from the sale of the calendar will help support the Charity’s work providing community-based cardiac rehab exercise,” they said.
“The classes are led by specially qualified Cardiac Rehab Exercise Instructors and provide ongoing tailored support for people living with heart disease, including anyone who has completed a hospital-based cardiac rehab programme or been diagnosed with a heart problem such as heart failure, angina or any other heart or circulatory issue.”
“The charity subsidises the cost of these vital classes, but receives no NHS or government funding, so is reliant on fundraising to provide its weekly programme of classes in Llanfoist, Usk and Monmouth, as well as Blaenavon, Nantyglo, Abertillery, Ebbw Vale and Tredegar.”
Submissions can be made to cardiac-rehab.org.uk/calendar-entry-form/ on the Charity’s website between now and the closing date of 6pm on Friday 15 August.
Photographs cannot have been submitted before and it must have been taken in Wales by the person who is submitting it.
For more information about the North Gwent Cardiac Rehabilitation and Aftercare Charity, visit their website: cardiac-rehab.org.uk.