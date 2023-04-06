“We were overwhelmed by the level and quality of entries this year,” says Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the awards. “It just goes to show what magnificent work is going on across the UK hospitality sector. With outrageous energy costs, recruitment shortages and a punishing taxation system, these businesses are once again facing tough times. Now, more than ever, it’s vital that people support their local pubs and bars. So, over the long Easter weekend, why not check out the finest in your county?”