A Monmouthshire pub has been named as one of the best in the country and will soon be competing for the title of National Pub and Bar of the Year.
The Clytha Arms is one of just eight pubs in Wales to make the shortlist of 94 pubs and pubs and bars across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland that have scooped up a prestigious county winner title as part of the 2023 National Pub & Bar Awards.
The pubs, have been selected on overall best practice across several categories, will be officially crowned at a red carpet celebration in London in June, where 15 Regional Winners will also be announced, as well as the esteemed accolade – the overall National Pub and Bar of the Year.
Joining the Clytha Arms from Wales will be The Old Black Lion from Powys, The Britannia Inn from West Glamorgan, The Fairy Falls Hotel from Gwynedd, The Heathcock from South Glamorgan, The Old House 1147 from Mid Glamorgan, The Three Eagles from Clwyd and the White Hart Thatched Inn & Brewery from Dyfed.
Entries for the awards have been open since the start of the year, with hundreds of venues outlining the details of their operation, summarising the work that goes into design, training, team welfare, sustainability, food, drink, marketing and many other areas.
“We were overwhelmed by the level and quality of entries this year,” says Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the awards. “It just goes to show what magnificent work is going on across the UK hospitality sector. With outrageous energy costs, recruitment shortages and a punishing taxation system, these businesses are once again facing tough times. Now, more than ever, it’s vital that people support their local pubs and bars. So, over the long Easter weekend, why not check out the finest in your county?”