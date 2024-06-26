This morning in Abergavenny, the sky will be cloudy with a morning temperature of 23°C.
In the afternoon, expect moderate rain nearby with the temperature rising slightly to 24°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to moderate rain nearby, cooling down to 17°C.
The afternoon will continue with moderate rain nearby, maintaining a steady temperature of 17°C.
Overall, the day will be cooler compared to today, with a maximum temperature of 17°C.
In the next few days, the general trend will show partly cloudy skies with temperatures ranging from 12°C in the early hours to a maximum of 17°C.
Moderate rain will be nearby, with wind speeds averaging around 13.9 mph.
The temperature will slightly decrease, settling at a maximum of 16°C towards the end of the period.
This article was automatically generated