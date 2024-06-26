A look at today's weather around the Abergavenny area The Abergavenny area is experiencing a variety of weather conditions today, from cloudy skies in the early hours to patchy rain nearby and sunny intervals as the day progresses. Let's break down the weather throughout the day for a more detailed understanding. Early in the morning at 6:00 AM, residents were greeted with cloudy conditions, a temperature of 12°C, and a feels-like temperature of 9°C, alongside a wind speed of 14.5 mph. As the morning unfolded, there was a slight increase in temperature and the skies began to clear, leading to partly cloudy conditions by 8:00 AM, and finally, sunny weather appearing at 9:00 AM with a temperature of 14°C. Moving into the afternoon, the sunny weather continued, reaching a steady temperature of 17°C by 2:00 PM, a pleasant surprise for those enjoying their day outside. The wind speeds maintained a gentle pace throughout the day, ranging from 11.9 mph to 13.9 mph, making for a comfortable outdoor experience. However, the weather took another turn as the day neared its end. By 4:00 PM, the area observed overcast conditions, with temperatures slightly dropping to 17°C and eventually to 14°C by 8:00 PM, accompanied by light drizzle, mist, and patchy rain nearby as the night approached. Looking ahead, the Abergavenny area can expect similar conditions tomorrow, with patchy rain forecasted in the early hours. Temperatures will hover around 11°C in the morning, slowly climbing but remaining cool throughout the day, with patchy rain persisting and cloud coverage dominating the sky. Residents and visitors should prepare for a mix of light showers and cloudy skies, ensuring to carry an umbrella and wear suitable clothing for the cooler temperatures and occasional rain throughout the day. Stay tuned for more updates and always be prepared for the unpredictable British weather!