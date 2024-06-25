Over a hundred people including Members of the Senedd from across the political spectrum, stakeholders, and Tenovus Cancer Care staff, joined our All-Wales Cancer Community for a cuppa and chat about cancer services in Wales. Summer tea refreshments were served before our 60-strong Abergavenny and Merthyr Tydfil Sing with Us choir officially opened the event with a wonderful performance. New online resources , informed by the All-Wales Cancer Community, were launched at the event with the aim of helping people to help themselves make better decisions concerning their health. The Abergavenny choir meet every Tuesday in the Priory Centre at 7pm. All are welcome! They will be hosting a concert at the Gateway Church on Friday, July 12 at 7pm with Abergavenny’s own Elvis, Keith Davies, singer Rebecca Travers and compèred by local magician Chris Nicholls. Tickets £15 available at https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/AbergavennyFriendsofTenovusCancerCareConcert