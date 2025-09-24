A BUBBLE tea and dessert shop which suddenly shut last month after just over a year in operation has been fined £45,000 for employing illegal workers.
UK Immigration Enforcement announced the fine for Ice Boba Ltd trading as Bubbles at 11, Agincourt Square, Monmouth, in its latest quarterly summary of civil penalties.
The outlet was launched in April 2024, with a spokesperson announcing on social media: "Words can't express our gratitude for your support during our opening.
"Your enthusiasm and encouragement have fuelled our passion. We're thrilled to have you on this journey with us and look forward to serving you with even more excitement in the days ahead. Thank you for believing in us!"
Local people were full of praise, one posting: "Oh my goodness! Finally got to try Bubbles in Monmouth last night.
"Freshly made Warm Biscoff Waffles and Bueno Cookie Dough with ice cream, and amazing Bueno Milkshakes. A lovey, naughty treat for us all."
And another added: "Get yourselves down to Bubbles!! The waffles and donuts are amazing! Definitely needed a desserts place in Monmouth! Well done."
But the Beacon can confirm that the three founders - all listed as of Pakistani nationality at Companies House – all resigned from Newport-based Ice Boba Ltd prior to this year, with the sole director appointed in June 2024 now listed as sales person Lyndsey Marie Brindle.
And we can now reveal that Bubbles was busted by immigration enforcement officers, leaving the business facing a huge fine.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.