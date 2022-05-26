Citizen awards handed out by Usk Town Council

FOUR unstinting community stalwarts have been honoured in a town’s annual awards.

Usk Town mayor Cllr Glenn Roderick presented the honours at the council offices to Gloria Dolan, Isobel Brown, and Russell and Anna Walker.

Grants were also made on the night to several deserving local groups through the town mayor’s appeal.

Gloria Dolan was presented with her Usk Town Community Award for “all her superb work with the Coronavirus Food Kitchen”.

Isobel Brown’s honour was for her “invaluable IT skills and support to Usk Town Council”.

And Russell and Anna Walker from The Willows received their honour for their “help with Usk in Bloom and continued support around the town”.

Cllr Roderick received many nominations for grants from local children and youth groups who have suffered during the pandemic.

And he said: “It’s a pleasure to support these groups that applied for funding and it has been a great evening recognising the good work that goes on in Usk.”