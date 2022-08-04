Cibi Walk sweet shop to close
A sweet shop which opened last year in the Cibi Walk precinct in Abergavenny is sadly closing for business.
Maizies Sweet Shop opened on November 20, by Melanie Rich, who also owns Rosie and Izzy’s Coffee shop in Cibi Walk, with Melanie’s daughter Millie managing and running the sweet shop.
The Shop had a wide range of confectionary specialising in an American range of sweets and even had a special Abergavenny Mix, a mixture bag of sweets themed towards the town.
Despite proving a popular addition to Cibi Walk, Melanie and Millie have had to take the difficult decision to close the shop due to personal reasons and ill health.
Posting a message on the Abergavenny Voice community Facebook page, Millie wrote: “With quite the heavy heart we’ve made the decision to close the sweet shop. It’s been a while coming and a few people already know but due to personal reasons and ill health we just can’t continue this venture. Me and mum set this up last year and we just couldn’t have seen where life was going to take us. Ourselves, and our team have had the wonderful opportunity to be real life Willy Wonkas and seeing kids enjoy our business is magical.’’
