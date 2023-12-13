Chloe Simmonds, a 17-year-old A Level learner at Coleg Gwent, has been elected as the new Youth Mayor of Blaenau Gwent.
The ceremony, held at the General Offices in Ebbw Vale on December 11, 2023, saw Chloe take over from the outgoing Youth Mayor, Mara Moruz.
In her acceptance speech, Chloe highlighted her priorities which are changing the stigma around second hand clothing and toys and raising awareness around invisible disabilities.
An A Level learner at Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone, Chloe’s journey to becoming the Youth Mayor is not her only notable achievement. She has also made exceptional contributions to the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
Recently, she was awarded the runner-up for the EESW STEM Learner of the Year at the prestigious Welsh Automotive Forum annual networking dinner, held at The Vale Resort in Cardiff. The event focused on promoting young STEM learners in Wales, recognising their drive, creativity, and innovation.
Stephanie Werrett, A Level tutor at Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone, said: “Chloe is without question, one of the most inspirational, humble and caring learners I have had the pleasure to teach. Her aspirations to become an engineer align with her outstanding achievements and commitment to both her studies and the local community.
“As she takes on the role of Youth Mayor, Chloe undoubtedly has a bright future ahead, making a lasting impact in both the STEM field and here in college.”