This morning in Abergavenny, expect a mix of sun and rain with a cool temperature of 10°C.
There's a chance of scattered showers, but they won't last all day.
By the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 13°C.
The sun will make a more prominent appearance, and the chance of rain will decrease.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be a bit warmer than today at 13°C.
The day will start off dry, which is a pleasant change from today.
In the afternoon, the temperature will continue to rise, reaching 15°C.
The sky will be cloudy with sunny spells, providing a nice balance of warmth and coolness.
For the rest of the week, the temperature will hover between 12°C and 14°C.
Expect similar conditions to the previous days, with a mix of sun and scattered showers.
The temperature will remain constant at 14°C.
