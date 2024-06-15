This morning in Abergavenny, expect a mix of sun and rain with a cool temperature of 10°C.

There's a chance of scattered showers, but they won't last all day.

By the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 13°C.

The sun will make a more prominent appearance, and the chance of rain will decrease.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be a bit warmer than today at 13°C.

The day will start off dry, which is a pleasant change from today.

In the afternoon, the temperature will continue to rise, reaching 15°C.

The sky will be cloudy with sunny spells, providing a nice balance of warmth and coolness.

For the rest of the week, the temperature will hover between 12°C and 14°C.

Expect similar conditions to the previous days, with a mix of sun and scattered showers.

The temperature will remain constant at 14°C.

This article was automatically generated