This morning in Abergavenny, we will have a cool start with a temperature of 7°C.
There will be no chance of rain and the skies will be clear.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 10°C.
Again, there will be no precipitation and the clear skies will continue.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be a bit cooler than today with a temperature of 5°C.
There will be no rain and the skies will remain clear.
In the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 8°C.
Once again, there will be no rain and the skies will stay clear.
For the rest of the week, the temperature will remain constant at 7°C.
There will be a slight chance of scattered showers throughout the week.
