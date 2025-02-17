This morning in Abergavenny, the skies will be overcast, with temperatures starting at around 4°C.
As we move into the afternoon, conditions will remain overcast, and the temperature will slightly increase to a maximum of 5°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to cloudy with sunny spells, a slight change from today's overcast skies, with temperatures beginning at around 5°C.
In the afternoon, it will remain cloudy with sunny spells, and the temperature will rise to 6°C.
Overall, the day will see a slight increase in temperature compared to today, ranging from a minimum of 5°C to a maximum of 6°C.
Looking ahead to the next few days, scattered showers will be nearby, with temperatures peaking at 9°C.
The trend of moderate rain will continue, with temperatures reaching up to 12°C.
Wind speeds will be noticeable, especially with moderate rain conditions persisting.
