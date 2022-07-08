Charity fun day in memory of young dad

A charity fun day event will take place later this month, in memory of a Crickhowell man who took his own life last year.

Father-of-two Robert Davies, aged 33, died on November 30 2021, days after enjoying a holiday in Blackpool and sharing photos of his trip with his girlfriend on social media.

Robert, who ran his own window cleaning business, was described as “a fun-loving clown and super-friendly person”.

However, when Robert’s mental health dipped in 2021, lockdowns caused by the Covid pandemic prevented Robert from being able to receive face-to-face support, with any counselling or mental health support only being available on the phone.

Since Robert’s death his mother Rachel has been working towards organising a fundraising football and fun day event in Crickhowell to raise awareness of suicide in young adults and raise as much money as possible to support charities who help those suffering with poor mental health.

The charity fun day will take place at Crickhowell Football Club from 2pm on Sunday July 24, with all proceeds from the day being donated to Papyrus UK, a mental health charity dedicated to the prevention of suicide and the promotion of positive mental health and well-being in young people.

Rachel has organised the charity event to help raise awareness of the support given by charities such as Papyrus, and to prevent other families going through the suffering her own has.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Rachel Davies said: “Losing a child is the worst thing any mother can go through especially when it’s due to depression, not only are you dealing with your grief but also the guilt that you couldn’t save them.

“With charities like Papyrus, I didn’t know the help was there and I want others to be aware of what is out there.

“Papyrus does brilliant work supporting families with young people feeling suicidal.

‘‘They have a helpline for young people and families going through it. We need to help raise awareness of that.”

The fun day event in memory of Robert will involve a Boys versus Girls charity football match, as well as a bouncy castle, face painting, a raffle and food.

Raffle prizes include four tickets to Dan-Yr-Ogof Caves, a three-course meal and overnight stay for two people at New House Country Hotel in Cardiff, along with hair and nail vouchers and tickets to West Midlands Safari Park and Brecon Mountain Railway.

Speaking about the fundraiser, Rachel added: “Robbie’s Sunday Funday is to help raise awareness of suicide in young adults and to remember Robert who has left a massive hole in our life’s.

“We have been blown away by the generosity of friends, family and members of the local community and would like to thank everyone for their amazing support.

“I hope the day will a proper celebration of Robert’s life, and a reminder of just how well loved he was.”

A ticket for a family of five for the fun day event will be £5. Donations will be taken on the day of the event.