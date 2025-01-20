In celebration of St Dwynwen’s Day, Cadw, the Welsh Government’s historic environment service, is offering a unique gift to couples who get engaged at any of its monumental locations on this special day.
Couples who can prove they became engaged at a Cadw monument on Saturday, January 25 2025, will receive a free one-year Cadw membership, granting them unlimited access to over 130 historic sites across Wales.
St Dwynwen’s Day, celebrated annually on January 25, is dedicated to the 5th-century Welsh patron saint of lovers. The day is widely recognised in Wales, with people exchanging cards, gifts, and traditional Welsh love spoons as symbols of devotion and care. St Dwynwen’s tale of selfless love and hope remains a cherished part of Welsh cultural heritage to this day.
Gwilym Hughes, Head of Cadw, said: “Although St Dwynwen’s story is legend, her story remains one of Wales’ treasured tales. She is a huge part of Welsh historical culture, and traditions to celebrate her have been passed on for generations.
“We are delighted to offer free memberships to couples who choose our historic monuments as the backdrop for their engagement, allowing them to continue their journey through Wales’ rich history together.”
Cadw offers couples the opportunity to host weddings at some of Wales’ most iconic and historic locations, providing a spectacular setting steeped in culture. Since Cadw's establishment in 1984, it is estimated that over 3,000 weddings have taken place at its monuments.
Currently, couples can get married at:
- Tretower Court and Castle – a historic medieval residence in mid Wales.
- Plas Mawr – Britain’s finest townhouse from the Elizabethan age.
Castell Coch, Wales’ fairytale castle, and Caerphilly Castle, the mightiest medieval castle in Wales can usually host weddings too, although both are temporarily closed for large-scale conservation work.
Blessing and/or wedding photography is also available at Cadw’s stunning castles, abbeys and chapels across Wales – a perfect backdrop for these memorable occasions.
Last year marked Cadw’s 40th anniversary, a significant milestone as it continues its mission to care for Wales’ historic places, inspiring current and future generations to engage with the nation’s rich history.
If you get engaged at a Cadw location this weekend, you can share a photo showing the proposal, along with the date, by contacting [email protected] to claim your membership.