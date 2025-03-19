A CARE boss says she fears a loss of local carers with some contracts set to be awarded to national firms.
Changes to how Monmouthshire County Council commissions care at home for people who require assistance with day-to-day tasks have seen Magor-based provider Lougher Home Care lose contracts to work in some areas in the south of the county.
Conservative opposition councillors say Essex-based Care Quality Services will become responsible for providing care at home in Caldicot and it’s understood a third provider will operate in the Chepstow area from May.
Monmouthshire County Council has said it has agreed new contracts with three “highly experienced providers”, including Lougher, who all currently deliver care and support in the south of the county.
Sadie Lougher, director of Lougher Care which has worked for Monmouthshire County Council for 15 years, said she was disappointed to lose contracts but said the council has “always supported us”.
She said she feared changes are being made due to limited funding for care. She said: “I would make the point the government really need to invest and stop the care situation becoming a worse crisis than it already is.”
Lougher Care employs around 60 members of staff and has provided around 1,000 hours of care every week.
Director Ms Lougher said: “We are a family as opposed to a business and our carers work as a family and feel very supportive to our residents.
“They are a fantastic team of professional carers and locally based and they take a little bit of the outside world in with them, they talk about the local area, the castle when the bluebells are up.
“Nine times out of 10 they’ve got some connection with the person they are caring for such as they went to school with their daughter of they know their grandson.”
Ms Lougher said staff will be able to transfer to new providers, with terms and conditions protected under TUPE regulations, but said when she had surveyed staff most were reluctant to remain in the industry with another employer.
She said: “75 per cent of our workers said if that is the case they wouldn’t want to work in care.
“I feel deeply saddened that we have come to this and could be losing a high percentage of existing clients and carers to incoming agencies.”
Conservative councillor Lisa Dymock, who represents Portskewett, said the council should review the contracts awarded.
She said: “It’s disappointing to see the council turning its back on a quality local provider in favour of a cheaper national alternative. It might seem cheaper initially, but if it results in fewer older people having the confidence to continue living independently, they could be forced into residential care at considerable cost to themselves or the taxpayer.
“Vulnerable residents are extremely worried about what these changes will mean for their daily routine and are nervous about losing trusted carers.
Conservative opposition leader, Cllr Richard John, said: “Many older residents will now have to start again building a relationship with new carers, who may operate under a more target-driven culture.”
Cllr Ian Chandler, the Green Party cabinet member for social services, said: “The tender was a rigorous and detailed process and all bidders were required to evidence their experience, ability and skills to deliver good quality care and support. The contracts were awarded on the basis of both quality and cost, with quality given a higher weighting than cost.”
Monmouthshire council also said it has plans in place to minimise any disruption during a three month transition period including the TUPE arrangements “to ensure continuity of carers wherever possible”.