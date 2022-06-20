Cafe owner’s warning over ‘dangerous’ road

A cafe owner says it is only a matter of time before someone is killed unless drastic action is taken to improve a “dangerous” road.

“Countless collisions” have reportedly been recorded on a section of the B421 old Ross road beside The Copper Kettle café, with the most recent accident – involving a motorcyclist - happening a few weeks ago.

Cafe boss Mike Davies, who has run the Llandewi Skirrid business near Abergavenny for six years, says a combination of speeding vehicles and a lack of a double white line to prevent vehicles overtaking cars pulling in and out of the premises are to blame.

“Every single day that passes I’m left amazed that there hasn’t been a more serious accident,” he said.

“The crashes happen because drivers are travelling too quickly and, worse still, some try overtaking vehicles that are coming in to or out of our café, but crash.

“I’ve been calling for double white lines and speed awareness cameras until I’m blue in the face.

“Is it going to take a horrific accident, with a loss of life, before Monmouthshire County decides to act on the road that it oversees?”

Peter Fox, Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, is also calling for action, saying: “When I visited Mike with my colleague, Cllr Malcolm Lane, I was horrified to learn of how dangerous this road has become.

“I fear that, from what I’ve seen and been told, it is only a matter of time until someone is killed, unless solutions are implemented.

“Mike’s demands to Monmouthshire County Council, which actually manages the road, are crucial.”

Cllr Lane (Welsh Con), who represents the Mardy ward on Monmouthshire County Council, added: “I have been inundated with correspondence from concerned residents about this section of the road, and it’s now crystal-clear that something needs to be done.

“I join Mike and my colleague, Peter Fox, in urging Monmouthshire County Council to sit up and act, before someone is killed.”

A Monmouthshire County Council spokesperson said: “A Highways Officer has recently met with the local Ward Member to look at this issue, as such, the traffic team are currently considering what options are appropriate to address the concerns.

‘‘Therefore, the council will shortly be consulting with the Chief Constable regarding the provision of a double white line.