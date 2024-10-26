Journalism is the “lifeblood of democracy” and publishers should have control over and seek payment for their work as AI technology continues to transform our economy and way of life, Sir Keir Starmer has said today.
In an article marking the launch of the News Media Association’s Journalism Matters campaign, the Prime Minister gave his strong backing to news media and the creative sector as “central to this government’s driving mission on economic growth.”
Sir Keir said his government would “always champion press freedoms” – which would include tackling SLAPPs deployed by the powerful to stop journalists publishing the truth – and warned that digital technology must not be allowed to erode press freedom.
In his article, Sir Keir said: “There are over 900 local and national news titles in the UK.
“For all the prophecies of doom about the future of news, that represents an extraordinary strength. The British news industry reaches over eighty percent of the population. However, this vitality should not blind us to the challenges. And, while thankfully there is no direct threat to press freedoms in our country, we must remain vigilant that the growing power of digital technology does not begin to chip away at them. Particularly as artificial intelligence begins to transform our economy and way of life.”
“We recognise the basic principle that publishers should have control over and seek payment for their work, including when thinking about the role of AI. Not only is it essential for a vibrant media landscape, in which the sector’s provision of trustworthy information is more vital than ever. It is also relevant to our ongoing work to roll out the Digital Markets and Consumers Act as swiftly as possible. This landmark legislation will help rebalance the relationship between platforms and those, such as publishers, who rely on them.”
Run by the NMA on behalf of the industry, Journalism Matters is a weeklong celebration of the importance of journalism to our democratic way of life which hundreds of news media titles take part in every year. The campaign runs until Sunday.
NMA chief executive Owen Meredith said: “This week, we are celebrating Journalism Matters week, dedicated to honouring the extraordinary work that UK journalists carry out, day in, day out – from shining a light on corruption, holding power to account and reporting from the halls of Westminster to warzones in Israel, Gaza and Ukraine, all in the public interest.
“For this vital component of our democracy to continue, the government must ensure a sustainable environment for our free press through measures such as standing up for press freedom as journalism faces an increasing array of threats, supporting our brilliant local news media which reaches huge audiences in print and digital, and maintaining our robust gold standard copyright regime to ensure content creators control use of their works as AI technology continues to develop.”