Iceland Foods has urgently recalled its Cathedral City Cheese & Ham Gratin due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, as warned by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) on 15 August 2023.
- Product Name: Cathedral City Cheese & Ham Gratin
- Pack Size: 400g
- Best Before: 02 May 2024
Listeria monocytogenes can lead to illnesses resembling flu symptoms, including high temperatures, muscle aches, chills, nausea, and diarrhoea. Certain groups are particularly susceptible to listeria infections, such as individuals over 65, pregnant women, unborn babies, infants under one month, and those with compromised immune systems.
Iceland Foods has taken proactive measures by recalling the affected product and has placed point-of-sale notices for their customers. These notices provide clarity on the reason for the recall and instructions for those who have purchased the product.
Customers who have purchased the Cathedral City Cheese & Ham Gratin are strongly advised not to consume it. They should return the product to the store of purchase for a complete refund, with or without a receipt. For further queries, Iceland's customer care can be reached at 0800 328 0800.
When a food product is deemed unsafe for sale, it may be 'withdrawn' from shelves or 'recalled', prompting customers to return the item. The FSA releases Product Withdrawal and Recall Information Notices to inform consumers and local authorities about food-related issues. In certain situations, a 'Food Alert for Action' is disseminated, guiding local authorities on specific actions to protect consumers.