Business awards delight for popular Crickhowell firm
Thursday 13th October 2022 11:00 am
Powys Business Awards 2022. Small Business Growth Award winners, The Cellar Drinks Company, Crickhowell. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography. PB103-2022 (©Phil Blagg Photography )
Rhys and Chyrelle Anstee receive the Small Business Growth Award from Amy Ravitz-Williams, project development manager for EDF Renewables, sponsor.
