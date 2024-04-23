The burst water main near Brecon Road, Abergavenny has been now fixed.
According to Dwr Cymru, the issue that initially affected 4,000 customers has been resolved. Locals should see supplies restored by later this afternoon.
A spokesperson from Dwr Cymru said: “We can confirm that the burst water main nearby Brecon Road, Abergavenny, has now been fixed.
“The water network is now being recharged and supplies should be restored to all affected customers by later this afternoon.
“This recharge needs to be done slowly to prevent further issues like bursts, airlocks and too much discoloured water. That’s why some customers will have supplies quicker than others. We will continue to use tankers for now to help restore supplies.
“Our bottled water stations (Premier Inn, Llanfoist NP7 9LH and Abergavenny Leisure Centre) will remain in place until we are satisfied that all supplies have been restored.
“While this burst was caused by a third party, we’re sorry to customers for any inconvenience.”