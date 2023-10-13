Abergavenny will start the day with a warm morning on the 13th of October, 2023.
The temperature will be around 16°C.
There will be no chance of rain in the morning.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will drop to a cooler 12°C.
There will be moderate rain, with a total precipitation of 7mm.
The following day, the morning of the 14th of October, 2023, will be cooler compared to the previous day.
The temperature will be around 8°C.
There will be no chance of rain in the morning.
The afternoon will maintain the same temperature of 8°C.
There will still be no chance of rain.
Looking ahead, the general trend for the next few days will see a further drop in temperature.
The minimum temperature will be around 5°C and the maximum will be 6°C.
There will be no chance of rain.
This article was automatically generated