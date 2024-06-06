This morning in Abergavenny, we are expecting a cool start to the day with temperatures around 11°C.
There will be no chance of rain.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will slightly increase to 12°C.
Again, there will be no chance of scattered showers.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be slightly warmer than today with temperatures around 13°C.
There will still be no chance of scattered showers.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will remain constant at 13°C.
Again, there will be no chance of scattered showers.
Overall, the conditions for tomorrow will be similar to today with a slight increase in temperature.
Looking at the general trend for the next few days, we can expect temperatures to fluctuate between 9°C and 11°C.
The conditions will be largely similar with no significant changes expected.
So, it looks like a fairly consistent weather pattern for Abergavenny over the next few days.
This article was automatically generated