THE list of candidates standing in the forthcoming General Election in the newly formed constituency of Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney have been announced.
All around the country at 4pm on Friday, June 7, the nominations for wannabe politicians to stand in the general election next month closed.
Soon afterwards details confirming who will be contesting the election on Thursday, July 4 emerged.
Under the new electoral boundaries, the new seat is made up of all of Blaenau Gwent with parts of Merthyr and Rhymney, Caerphilly and Islwyn tagged onto it.
The candidates in alphabetical order are:
Ann Baker – The Green Party
Jackie Charlton – Welsh Liberal Democrats
Robert Griffiths – Communist Party of Britain
Yas Iqbal – Workers Party
Hannah Elizabeth Jarvis – Welsh Conservative Party
Niamh Salkeld – Plaid Cymru
Nick Smith – Welsh Labour
Stewart Sutherland – Reform UK is published on the statement which also says that he has withdrawn his nomination.
The statement included a list of 91 polling stations throughout the new constituency from Aberbeeg community centre to Gilfach Scout Hall in Gilfach, Bargoed where residents will be able to cast their vote on July 4
The Parliamentary elections fees which is set at Westminster for Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney is £3,433 which will be paid to the constituency returning officer.
At the last general election in 2019 held under the old Blaenau Gwent boundary Nick Smith won with a majority of 8,647 votes ahead of Richard Taylor of the Brexit Party who came second with Laura Jones for the Conservatives coming third.
The turnout was 59.6 per cent.
Mr Smith was first elected for Blaenau Gwent in 2010.