At last week’s Monmouthshire County Council’s Full Council meeting, councillors voted to work towards Monmouthshire becoming an Age-Friendly County and joining the World Health
Organisation’s global network of Age-Friendly Communities. Monmouthshire has an ageing population, with more than a quarter of residents aged 65 or over.
The Council will work with local businesses, third sector organisations, statutory partners and the wider community to foster healthy and active ageing, making Monmouthshire more attractive to people of all ages, whether they be residents or visitors.
In proposing the initiative, Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Social Care, Safeguarding and Accessible Health Services, Cllr Ian Chandler, said: “We celebrate the contribution that our older residents have made to build a beautiful, thriving and generous Monmouthshire that we can all be proud of. Our commitment is to help everyone – no matter how old they are, how healthy they are or how wealthy they are – to live as much as possible a fulfilled and active life.”
The Council invites all residents aged 50 or over to participate in a survey, sharing their experiences and thoughts on everyday life in Monmouthshire. Launching the survey, Cllr Ian Chandler said: “The voice of our older residents shall be at the centre of any efforts to create an age-friendly county.
"If you are 50 or over, this is a fantastic opportunity for you to provide us with feedback on what matters to you. It’s your opportunity to tell us what works well and what needs improvement. Please take the time to fill in the survey.”
The World Health Organisation has identified eight key areas crucial to the well-being of the 50+ population. This is an excellent opportunity for you to provide feedback on these areas. The eight areas the survey concentrates on are:
- Outdoor Spaces and Buildings
- Transportation
- Housing
- Social Participation
- Respect and Social Inclusion
- Civic Participation and Employment
- Communication and Information
- Community and Health Care
MCC’s Partnerships Team will be available at different locations in January and February to meet with residents and discuss the survey. For information on location, please go here.
In addition to the survey, the Council has decided to create the Champion for Older People role to help drive the initiative forward.