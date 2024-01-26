In proposing the initiative, Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Social Care, Safeguarding and Accessible Health Services, Cllr Ian Chandler, said: “We celebrate the contribution that our older residents have made to build a beautiful, thriving and generous Monmouthshire that we can all be proud of. Our commitment is to help everyone – no matter how old they are, how healthy they are or how wealthy they are – to live as much as possible a fulfilled and active life.”