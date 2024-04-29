After all the excitement of Sunday’s SUP racing, the action continues on Monday 6th May with a bank holiday ‘Llandegfedd Fair and Activity Open Day’. Enjoy exploring 30 craft and food stalls around the Visitor Centre, leading up to the Activity Centre, where you can participate in watersports and land activity 'taster sessions'. It's the perfect opportunity to try something new! Choose from 8 activities, available at just £5 per person. Try your hand at archery or test your balance on a stand-up paddleboard, the choice is yours! We are proud to have the support of Llandegfedd Sailing Club, offering sailing taster sessions throughout the day. Taster sessions can be booked here: https://llandegfedd.co.uk/events/fair-open-day/