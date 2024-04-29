Enjoy the May bank holiday weekend by filling it with adventure at Llandegdedd
Activities kick off on Saturday 4th May with an early morning 'Dawn Chorus Walk' through Llandegfedd woodlands. Led by Andy Karen from Gwent Wildlife Trust and Llandegfedd Lake’s Ranger Team, you'll have the chance to admire the reservoir and surrounding woodlands while learning about the diverse range of breeding and migratory birds. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to connect with nature and immerse yourself in a symphony of birdsong! This FREE event runs from 6am to 8am.
After the early morning walk, make your way to Lakeside Café for a satisfying breakfast, available from 9am. The newly launched breakfast menu features a range of delicious options, including a hearty vegan choice.
At 10am join the ‘Woodland Flora Walk’ and discover the beauty of the reservoir and woodlands while learning all about the woodland flora. This 2 hour walk, once again led by Andy Karen from Gwent Wildlife Trust and Llandegfedd Lake’s Ranger Team, will highlight the different flora sprouting in Pentre Waun Woods.
Dawn Chorus Walk and Woodland Flora Walk are funded by The Woodland Investment Grant (TWIG) scheme. It is being delivered by The National Lottery Heritage Fund in partnership with the Welsh Government.
On Sunday 5th May Llandegfedd Lake are delighted to be hosting the GB SUP Race Round 2. This thrilling new event, the 'Llandegfedd Pursuit', guarantees fast-paced SUP racing and an electrifying atmosphere. Seasoned racers and passionate newcomers are welcome and encouraged to enter the various races taking place throughout the day. For more information and to book tickets to participate: https://www.gbsup.co.uk/event-details/2024-gbsup-national-series-round-2-cardiff-stadium-pursuit
Spectators are welcome to watch this incredible event, races start at 10.45am with a closing ceremony at 4pm. Lakeside Café is open 9am – 5pm serving breakfast and lunch.
After all the excitement of Sunday’s SUP racing, the action continues on Monday 6th May with a bank holiday ‘Llandegfedd Fair and Activity Open Day’. Enjoy exploring 30 craft and food stalls around the Visitor Centre, leading up to the Activity Centre, where you can participate in watersports and land activity 'taster sessions'. It's the perfect opportunity to try something new! Choose from 8 activities, available at just £5 per person. Try your hand at archery or test your balance on a stand-up paddleboard, the choice is yours! We are proud to have the support of Llandegfedd Sailing Club, offering sailing taster sessions throughout the day. Taster sessions can be booked here: https://llandegfedd.co.uk/events/fair-open-day/
The event runs from 9am to 6pm. At 12 noon, treat yourself to a BBQ featuring delicious Celtic Pride Beef Burgers and a selection of hotdogs, including our popular vegan options. Each item is priced at just £5.50.
To book your place on a walk and to find out more about Llandegfedd Fair and Activity Open Day, visit our website: https://llandegfedd.co.uk/events/