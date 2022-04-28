Bands ready to rock the castle

Sonic Highway are among the bands appearing at Abergavenny Music Festival ( Pic from Abergavenny Round Table )

Bands are all set to rock the castle this Bank Holiday weekend.

Abergavenny Music Festival will have two stages with live music all day Sunday, with top Elton John and Fleetwood Mac tribute acts joining a host of other acts.

A spokesperson for the May 1 Round Table-organised event at the town’s 900-year-old-castle said: “It’s back, bigger and better again! AM Fest 2022! A great day out for the family, we’ve got two stages with live music all day!

“Plenty of bars, street food, stalls, free fun fair for the kids, Del Boy’s van, TV show characters, plus loads more!”

Headlining the day, which runs from midday to 8pm will be Elite Elton - The Elton John Experience.

Fleetwood Mac tribute Don’t Stop will be cranking out the hits as well, while the likes of Dropping Like Flies, The Unknown, Sonic Highway, McCarthyism, Lauran Williams, The Strip Lights, The Frankie Wesson Band and The Universal Translators will also be taking to the stage.

All profits go to charities and good causes.

Tickets are on sale at www.ticketsource.co.uk and are £12 for adults and £6 for children.

There will also be a chance to win a ride in Del Boy’s Van.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/amfestabergavenny/

* This weekend also sees the Crickhowell Music Festival from Friday to Monday (April 29-May 2) at St Edmund’s Church and St Catwg’s Church, Llangattock.

Friday night sees folk and early music outfit The Carnival Band at St Edmund’s, while Saturday sees a performance of Bach: Magnificat in D, Purcell and Strozzi with the Festival Baroque orchestra and soloists, both at 7.30pm.

On Sunday, you can catch more Bach (Cantata BWV 104, O Thou Shepherd of Israel) at St Catwg’s at 10am, while St Edmund’s hosts an evening of Haydn: Theresienmesse, Mozart and Scarlatti (7.30pm).

And Monday afternoon at 3pm sees a Tea For Two song recital at St Catwg’s.