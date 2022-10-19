Bailey Park volunteers thank Abergavenny Garden Centre
THE Friends of Bailey Park have expressed their thanks to Abergavenny Garden Centre for their generous support providing plants for Bailey Park this autumn.
With the help of staff from Abergavenny Garden Centre including centre director Gavin Trinder, the volunteers who tend towards the garden areas of Bailey Park have been given welcome advice about planting daffodils along the Avenue, and have also helped the volunteer group save money by donating bags of daffodils free, or at cost price.
Volunteers from Monmouthshire Housing Association and Keep Abergavenny Tidy will now join the Friends of Bailey Park for a busy autumn making use of the garden centre’s kind donations with planting soon to take place along the Avenue.
Expressing their gratitude on behalf of the volunteers, Friends of Bailey Park Chair Judith Vicary said: “The Friends would like to say a big thank you to all at Abergavenny Garden Centre for their help with our gardens in Bailey Park.
“Gavin and his team, from Abergavenny Garden Centre, have really shown their generosity and support in what they have provided this Autumn for Bailey Park and for the wider community.
“Additionally, Gavin has replanted the three flowerbeds on the slope, where in the summer he and his team had created a beautiful display to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
“We would urge everyone to please go and admire this splendid arrangement of Cordyline, Silverleaf borders, Autumnal coloured Heuchera, Pansies, and bulbs that will appear in the Spring.
“We hope that this partnership between Abergavenny Garden Centre and the Friends of Bailey Park will encourage more local people to visit the ever expanding Garden Centre at Llanfoist.”
The Friends of Bailey Park will be holding their Annual General Meeting at the Community Centre, off the Merthyr Road, Abergavenny, on Monday November 7 at 10.30am in the Welcome Room. All are welcome to attend.
The group is always happy to welcome new volunteers to help with maintaining the high standards in the flowerbeds in Bailey Park, and you can find them there every Monday and Thursday mornings any time after 10 am.
