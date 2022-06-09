Award winning photographer’s stunning images of steam fair

David Collyer FRPS is an award winning photographer who prefers to use traditional methods when it comes to taking these stunning portraits printed in black and white.

David of Abergavenny says: ‘‘I decided to concentrate on the faces I saw, as it’s an event that attracts such great characters.

‘‘I thought it was fitting as it was a steam/vintage rally and the jubilee weekend, that these were all shot on a camera that is almost 70 years old, a 1950s Leica.’’

If you would like to see more of his work please visit his website. Copyright of all photographs belong to David Collyer FRPS, his website is