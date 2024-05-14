Raglan local, Dante is back at it again with his eighth charity challenge, as he continues to raise money for Children in Need.
Every month over the course of the year, he will be tackling a different charity challenge. The 12-year-old has already completed a series of challenges including climbing and abseiling Clifton Gorge, running a 5k and singing the Welsh National Anthem to 5000 rugby fans.
This time round, the 12-year-old has taken on the Three Peaks, which climbs to a total height of nearly 5.500 ft.
Luckily, former St Johns on the Hill pupil Dante is no stranger to mountain climbing! Back in 2022, he hiked up the Sugarloaf every day for five days; raising over £1500. This incredible achievement, led to Dante being crowned the Sir Terry Wogan Young Fundraiser of the Year 2022.
But it has been a time of highs and lows for the young charity fundraiser.
Sadly for Dante, his Grandmother passed away last week, but being committed to his fundraising mission he wanted to carry on.
On May, 11 (one of the hottest days of the year so far), he donned his hiking gear, kindly donated by his sponsor Mountain Warehouse, Abergavenny, before setting off with a family member.
Mark Neale the owner of Mountain Warehouse said: “Dante is proving an inspiration to young people everywhere – and some older people like me too - with his dedication and perseverance through each of his challenges. Everyone at Mountain Warehouse wishes Dante all the best for this latest challenge conquering 3 local peaks – good luck Dante!”
Dante's epic journey started at the foot of the Skirrid Mountain, Abergavenny which stands 1594 ft above sea level.
Walking up towards the summit in his distinctive yellow Children in Need hoodie, several people wished him well with his fundraising.
Dante trekked through woodlands and then onto open mountainside, he finally reached the top and a spectacular view. In a touching tribute to his Grandmother, he laid a small flower on top of the stone beacon in memory of her.
Next on his route plan was The Blorenge, Abergavenny which is slightly higher at 1841ft above sea level. Once again, he reached the top, enjoying the view of the town.
Although eager to complete his mission, Dante and his companion decided to take on the third mountain the following day.
Dante said: “I wanted to do all three in a day but it's not possible. It's just as well because my legs are exhausted!”
After a good nights sleep he was up early and eager to mark the end of his challenge.
He was at Pen-Y-Fan at 9.30. This marked the highest mountain he had taken on, but Dante was not put off by the fact that the Pen-Y-Fan is 2079ft above sea level.
Dante strode off, enthusiastic to conquer the mighty mountain. Pen-Y-Fan is the highest peak in South Wales, in the Brecon Beacons, and is the highest peak south of Snowdonia.
After a two hour, hard and steep climb, he reached the top. Standing next to the stone beacon he flung his hands up in the air and said, “Yes! I’ve done it! It's really high up here, and wow, the view is amazing!”
In the last two years, his fundraising effort has so far raised over £2350. Dante hopes that his charity challenges will help change the lives of Children in Need.
He appealed to the public to aid his campaign, saying: “If you have a pound or two spare please donate to my JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/dante321go”.