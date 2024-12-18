There’s nothing as postcard picture perfect as a white Christmas. A landscape covered in a thick blanket of snow is always evocative of the big day. Sadly, remembering falling flakes on December 25 is not just nostalgia, it’s pretty much become the stuff of fantasy. Since 1960 its only snowed 16 times on Christmas Day in Wales, and with every warm and wet Winter, the chances of building a snowman after your turkey dinner are becoming thinner than gravy in the poorhouse. We can’t make it snow but Chronicle reporter Tim Butters has dug out loads of pictures and frozen facts from snowy winters past as a papery substitution for the real thing! Merry Xmas!