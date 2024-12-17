We know the power of music and theme of loss to grip us from the safety of our ordered lives but this Christmas it will be a reality for too many people. It will be a time of loneliness. And, of course, grief. The Christian writer CS Lewis reflected on the loss of his beloved: ‘Her absence is like the sky’ he wrote, ‘spread over everything’ (A Grief Observed). My thoughts this year are for all those who have endured the loss of someone irreplaceable: a friend, a loved one, a son or a daughter. The pain can be excruciating as our once ordered world falls apart.