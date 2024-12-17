Christmas reminds us that God is with us and offers hope even in our darkest places, says the Archbishop of Wales.
In his Christmas message, Archbishop Andrew John focuses on those who are lonely or grieving, as highlighted by the poignant John Lewis Inspired Christmas Advert for charities.
Acknowledging that Christmas can be a difficult and painful time, he reminds us that it also brings hope and he urges us to discover signs that can bring light, love and joy.
Archbishop’s Christmas message
It’s real tearjerker. I defy anyone to watch it without welling up. An older man visits a special place full of memories encountering a cheeky robin sitting on the stone wall next to him. The music tells the story for us: ‘Send me a Sign’ and the agony of losing someone dear, of longing for another day with only that person and of sharing a life together long into the future. But from the place of loss, there are now only memories. The John Lewis Inspired Christmas Advert,released to support charities dedicated to reducing loneliness among elderly people, has my vote for best advert this year.
We know the power of music and theme of loss to grip us from the safety of our ordered lives but this Christmas it will be a reality for too many people. It will be a time of loneliness. And, of course, grief. The Christian writer CS Lewis reflected on the loss of his beloved: ‘Her absence is like the sky’ he wrote, ‘spread over everything’ (A Grief Observed). My thoughts this year are for all those who have endured the loss of someone irreplaceable: a friend, a loved one, a son or a daughter. The pain can be excruciating as our once ordered world falls apart.
And of course, it’s made all the harder by the level of festive cheer. We’re surrounded by party tinsel, gifts galore, more food than anyone could think of eating and the chorus of those Christmas hits from yesteryear that remind us we really should be having fun. Inwardly we’re relieved it isn’t Christmas every day whatever the message of the 1973 hit.
Grief and loneliness have no blueprint, no easy solutions, there are no shortcuts. However, we are not without hope. Christmas, even in its simplicity, can surprise us with moments of connection. It might be found in a kind word from a stranger, a phone call with an old friend, or the joy of reaching out to someone who needs to know they’re remembered.
Christians see the birth of Jesus as God’s way of drawing near to us in our darkest places. That child in the manger is a sign that even in loneliness, there can be joy. This Christmas, I invite you to discover those signs that bring light and life.
My prayer is that no one will feel forgotten this Christmas and that all may find comfort, peace, and the promise of brighter days to come.