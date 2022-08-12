Appeal to find missing Blaina man
Gwent Police have launched an appeal to find a man from Blaina who has been reported as missing.
Thomas James Archer, 26, was last seen in Mardy, Abergavenny at around 10.30am on Tuesday 9 August and officers are concerned for his welfare.
He is described as of slim build, around 5’ 8” tall and has short dark hair with a full beard and a distinctive neck tattoo.
Thomas was last seen wearing a light grey Puma tracksuit and black trainers and carrying a black and silver rucksack and a bag for life.
He has links to the Cardiff and Cheltenham areas.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 2200267320.
You can also contact them via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.
Thomas is also urged to get in contact to confirm he is safe and well.
