ON October, 31, Monmouthshire Officers conducted a stop-search of ten youths in the Abergavenny area.
According to Gwent Police’s social media, officers seized alcohol and confiscated cannabis after being called to reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB).
If you are concerned about ASB, contact Gwent Police via their website, social media accounts or by calling 101.
